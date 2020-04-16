Harley-Davidson layoffs staff, cuts wages due to coronavirus

Harley-Davidson said on Wednesday that it had temporarily laid off most of its global production workers and implemented wage cuts in an effort to cut costs, as the coronavirus pandemic has affected its operations.

The announcement comes weeks after the motorcycle manufacturer withdrew its profit forecast for this year, saying that disruption caused by a pandemic could affect its ability to supply and sell motorcycles.

Harley shares closed down 4.8% to $ 18.43.

With the pandemic hitting their revenues and draining cash flow, businesses of all sizes are trying to conserve cash and increase liquidity.

However, concerns over the impact of the highly contagious virus, which causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19, on Harley’s business have prompted Fitch and Moody’s to downgrade its credit ratings.

Harley hasn’t quantified the impact yet, but Fitch says the company could see a 25% drop in sales this year.

In addition, Moody’s is forecasting that lower sales will compromise Harley’s liquidity position. At the end of 2019, the Milwaukee-based company had $ 2.6 billion in cash and committed credit facilities, which the rating agency said would marginally cover the $ 2.3 billion in debt that are expected to mature in the next twelve months in Harley’s finance industry.

As part of the cost reductions, Harley said it would “substantially” reduce all non-essential expenses.

Its president and chief executive officer and its board of directors will forgo their salaries, the company said, without specifying for how long.

Executive salaries would be cut by 30%, while most other employees would see their wages cut by between 10% and 20%.

Outside the United States, it will take similar action.

Harley said the pay cuts will be reassessed at the end of the second quarter.

The company has said it will not distribute merit increases for 2020 and will block hiring.