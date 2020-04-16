When coronavirus statistics are updated hour by hour, it can sometimes be challenging to interpret some data points correctly. As an obvious example, the effects of an outbreak of 15 coronavirus cases in a densely populated city in New York City are not the same as a similar outbreak in a small suburban city.

One strategy researcher has come up with a better way to inform the public about coronavirus outbreaks. It is a surrounding mapping tool that helps visualize the severity of a coronavirus pandemic between the United States and cities.

Specially, Case Mapper projects – a joint venture between Google and Stanford’s Big Local News program – makes it easy for journalists to embed up-to-date coronavirus maps into their stories. These maps make it unique to teach that the maps show the number of coronavirus cases relative to a particular population. This, in turn, makes it easier for readers to assess the severity of a coronavirus outbreak in a particular area. While coronavirus data is easy to obtain, the Case Mapper project makes it much easier to digest it.

If you go Big Local News site and by entering the city or zip code, you will see the type of information provided by the software. For a quick example, I typed in California’s famous 90210 zip code, and this one opens. As will be seen below, color coding makes it easy – even at a glance – to see which states have the most severe outbreaks.

And we can then drill down directly to Los Angels County for more information. Notice the Export and Embed button on the right, which makes it easy to add these charts directly to your story:

The snapshot of the entire United States provides us with an interesting picture of coronavirus bases around the country. Note that I used the embedding tool below, so the map here is really interactive:

As for the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, well, it seems to be something of a mixed bag. Although the virus seems to have peaked in some cities, there are now reports of it the virus has the potential to reactivate in patients who have apparently already recovered from the infection. In addition, a new virus strain is found in India by inventing a much more difficult vaccine.