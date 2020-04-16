Goldman CEO Announces “Hypothetical” Recession Will Last Until 2020

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon said on Wednesday that he was working on the “assumption” that the coronavirus recession would continue until at least the end of this year.

After seeing bank profits of $ 80 billion in the first quarter almost cut in half by the pandemic, CEO Solomon launched Goldman’s earnings call in a somber tone, making it clear that even the global banking giant investment is not immune to the economic devastation of the deadly bug.

“You have to operate on the assumption that we will operate in a recession for the rest of 2020,” Solomon told an analyst later in the call about when he expected the recovery to begin. “Anyone who tells you that he is sure it will look like this or that … I don’t think they are that safe.”

Unlike his peers at other banks, who have spent income calls to predict a solid ending until 2020, Solomon was steadfast in his refusal to offer a timetable on when the economy would rebound.

“We must first restore confidence in people’s safety from the virus,” said the 58-year-old CEO at the end of the call. “Without this confidence, there will be no recovery.”

But like its predecessors, Solomon has offered investors a glimmer of hope that its bank will manage to find benefits in the unprecedented recession, saying, “You should expect us to manage this crisis dynamically.”

The bank posted earnings of $ 3.11 per share, down 46% from the previous year quarter and slightly missing analysts’ estimate of $ 3.35.

Goldman’s dismal results, however, were better than its consumer banking peers, largely thanks to its trading desk, which recorded $ 8.74 billion in revenue for the first three months of 2020.

JPMorgan said its first-quarter profit fell 70% on Tuesday as it set aside $ 6.8 billion in cash in anticipation of defaulting businesses in the next few months. month.