Giants and Joe Judge ready for offseason virtual reality

The Xs and Os are on hold until the Giants are comfortable with all the other buttons on a keyboard.

The Giants and other teams with first-year head coaches will begin the virtual off-season program on Monday, followed in a week by the rest of the NFL. Coaches and players will connect remotely from computers and phones via meeting software, much like many businesses and schools operating under coronavirus restrictions.

“We will start with position meetings,” coach Joe Judge said on a conference call from his Massachusetts home on Wednesday. “We are going to take our time to make sure that, first, all players are healthy and configured to use the software. Before we get into too much football, let’s make sure everyone knows where to find all the information. “

Give a new meaning to the start at square one.

The judge will also speak to the team for the first time on Monday before handing it over to his three coordinators. Since he was hired on January 7, the judge has only been allowed to engage in non-football communications with players, some of whom have not passed through the facility to meet him.

“There is an important element in getting to know the players,” said the judge, “and in order for them to get to know us, it has to happen.”

Two weeks ago, an old video was uploaded to iPads released by the team and the new game manual followed, but football is not Do-It-Yourself. Virtual off-season – like the old OTAs – is voluntary and players cannot be penalized for jumping, although participation in the next four weeks could be more important than ever.

“What we are dealing with right now is a lot of uncertainty, so we have to control what we have the capacity to control,” said the judge. “As a staff right now, we want to make sure we get the facilities the way we want and whether our players are coming back to us this spring or not, they have a solid foundation in knowing our program, so when we start to practice competitively in the training camp, they have a good start. “

The off-season program will include classroom lessons and virtual training sessions. Teams are allowed to send material of up to $ 1,500 to players.

“There is no generation of players better prepared for this offseason than the ones we are going to face now,” said the judge. “They are very technologically savvy. They are going to have a lot of feedback and we are going to count on them to improve our meetings. “

Due to social estrangement and staying at home guidelines, this is different from 2011, when the NFL was in a lockout but players could travel or meet as a group to train. The NFL team facilities are closed and will remain closed until the 32 can open simultaneously under the laws of each state.

The main focus of the judge is to prepare the Giants physically so that injuries are minimized whenever normalcy is restored.

“The first part is related to the manual and the equipment,” said the judge. “Finally, we will talk as a team about how we are going to lead the team, how we are going to train. It is important that the players know not only what you are going to do, but how you are going to do it. have to figure out where they’re going to fit into the puzzle. “