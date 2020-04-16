Former Flames coach Bill Peters heads to KHL

MOSCOW – Bill Peters returned to professional hockey on Wednesday when he was appointed coach of the Russian hockey club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg.

Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames last year following allegations that he had previously used racial slurs and hit players.

“I think over time, we all grow and improve and become better versions of ourselves, and I’m no different from that. You learn from all the experiences you have and you get better, ”said Peters during a video conference with Russian media.

“It is no different right now, going through a very trying time right now in the world with the global pandemic, and I believe we will get out of this, and when we get out of this people, it will be better people for that and more passionate and compassionate towards each other and more patient. “

Peters was speaking from a distance and it was unclear when he would join Avtomobilist amidst travel restrictions imposed by Russia during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The future is a bit unpredictable, of course,” he said. “It will take time to get out of our predicament until the global pandemic, but I am delighted to have the opportunity to go to KHL and challenge myself to be able to good job for a full season, two seasons, as long as they are. “

Pavel Datsyuk, the motorist’s best player, but Peters said he was unsure whether the 41-year-old former Detroit Red Wings center would stay with the club for next season. Datsyuk’s contract expires at the end of the month.

The Kontinental Hockey League gave up its 2019-20 season last month, halfway through the playoffs, saying the pandemic couldn’t keep it going.