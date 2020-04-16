Florida trying to withdraw stimulus check finds $ 8.5 million in its account

A Florida woman says she went to an ATM to withdraw her stimulus check, only to find a multi-million dollar deposit on her account, according to a report.

Diana Lagulli, who is retired, said she discovered an unexpected balance of $ 8.5 million when she went to withdraw money from a Wawa in Sanford after filing her stimulus payment, WOFL news station reported.

“I laughed and said to our son,” Look, your parents are millionaires, “Lagulli told the chain.

But when she checked with her bank, Lagulli learned that the payroll had in fact been a malfunction.

“This fairy tale came out the window,” said Lagulli, according to the report.

Within 12 hours, she received an alert on her phone indicating that her balance had been lowered, the store reported.

Lagulli, however, said she had taken the surprise windfall as inspiration to pay for it by purchasing supplies for a nurse from Walmart.

“It was a pleasure to do so even though I don’t have $ 8 million. You should have seen his face, ”said Laguilli.

The retiree was not the first to find millions in his account instead of his stimulus check.

Earlier this week, a volunteer firefighter attempting to withdraw his $ 1,700 stimulus payment in Indiana found more than $ 8 million deposited, albeit briefly, in his bank account.