Finally win the feat of the Cup. Neil Smith

It’s Wednesday, which means a whole new episode of the podcast “Up In The Blue Seats” with Ron Duguay.

Ron opens the show by talking about his long-standing relationship with Neil Smith, the former Rangers general manager who led them to a Stanley Cup title in 1994. Smith then joins Ron and Larry Brooks.

Smith talks about his roots working with the Islanders in the 80s, how he ended up being hired as GM Rangers in 1989, his philosophy of making big exchanges, negotiating with Sergei Zubov and why he defends him and the only job that he regrets. He also explains why he hired Mike Keenan in 1993, what went through his mind when they lost 2-0 to the Devils in game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals and whether they could have won more titles if he hadn’t. do some of the trades he did. Smith also talks about how special the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Stanley Cup was, if he doesn’t feel appreciated for what he did, if he should have moved on after getting Wayne Gretzky in 1996 and the difference between being a general manager at the time and today.

