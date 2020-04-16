Ethel Kennedy “likes” Che Guevara, “has a subversive streak”

Ethel Kennedy learned to stop worrying and to love Che Guevara.

The late husband of the Kennedy clan matriarch Robert and her brother-in-law, President John F. Kennedy, may have faced a Cuba aligned with Russia in the infamous 1962 missile crisis – but that didn’t Didn’t Stop Putting the Revolutionary Hero of the Communist Nation on a Coat at His Palm Beach Home, The Post learned.

In fact, her family say they have been a fan of Guevara for years – and don’t apologize for it.

“My mom loves Che Guevara. Her dog’s name is Che, “said her son Robert Kennedy Jr. to the Post. “My mom has a subversive streak.”

The status of Ethel Kennedy as a comrade of the late hero of the Cuban Revolution was inadvertently revoked when his granddaughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo – one of the daughters of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo – posted on Twitter a photo of the family celebrating the nonagenarian’s birthday in his Florida home.

In the background, a framed image of the late Guevara on a coat. After the April 11 image was published, Kennedy Cuomo apparently turned red in the face and erased it from the Internet.

But a source shared it with The Post, and Robert Kennedy Jr. admitted that his mother was not only a fan of Guevara, but also a fan of JFK’s biggest sworn enemy.

“She had a very good relationship with [Fidel] Castro, “said Robert Kennedy Jr. He said she had met the deceased dictator several times in Cuba and said that she had persuaded him to release political prisoners.

During an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis in 2002, Fidel Castro “dined next to Ethel Kennedy while Cubans and Americans and even some Soviet soldiers danced exuberantly” at the Revolutionary Palace in Havana, reported the Boston Globe at the time. .

Che’s love seems to clash with the fiery anti-communist views of former President Kennedy and her husband, RFK, who was shot dead in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968 while campaigning for the President.

JFK sought to overthrow the communist regime in Cuba during the botched invasion of the Bay of Pigs.

But RFK Jr. said that his uncle’s emissaries were working just before the president’s assassination on November 22, 1963, to establish a detente with Castro. He said that JFK did not want Cuba to become a platform for the Soviet Union.

Guevara was one of Castro’s main aides and confidants before being killed in 1976 in Bolivia, while leading an attempt to overthrow the government there. He became an icon for American leftists and his famous photo became popular fashion for t-shirts.