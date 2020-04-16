Esper accuses China of a “misleading” world about the origin of coronaviruses

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Accused China On Thursday Of “Misleading” The World About The Origin Of COVID-19, Says He Doesn’t Trust The Country’s Denial could have come from a laboratory in Wuhan.

“I find it hard to trust much of what comes out of the Chinese Communist Party,” Esper told the program “Today” about alarming theories that the deadly contagion actually started in a laboratory experimenting with illnesses.

“They’ve cheated on us – they’ve been opaque, if you will, from the earliest days of the virus,” he said in a live interview with the Pentagon.

“I don’t really trust that they are even being honest with us now.”

He confirmed that the American intelligence services have taken seriously the possibility that the pandemic was not born from the sale of animals on a wet market and that the Chinese authorities could protect its scientists.

“This is something that we have been watching closely for some time,” said Esper, calling the results “inconclusive”.

“We know one thing: if the Chinese government had been more transparent earlier, it would have helped us stay one step ahead of this virus, understand its DNA, develop therapies and vaccines much more quickly,” said he declared.

He has repeatedly called on China to be “more transparent”.

“This is a global pandemic – it will take a global response,” he said.

“We cannot have one of the largest countries in the world hide information or be transparent when it comes to helping us deal with it.”