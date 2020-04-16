Eric Holder Says Coronavirus Could Change American Election Permanently

WASHINGTON – The coronavirus pandemic could permanently change the form of elections in the United States, with the nation’s former attorney general recommending that people vote from their homes.

Eric Holder, who was attorney general from 2009 to 2015, said the vote should also last several days after the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the Democratic primary.

“We need to provide safe and healthy polling stations so that poll workers and those who wish to vote in person can do so while they are protecting themselves,” Holder said in an interview with Time Magazine.

“You want to increase the number of voting days. Be creative about it, “he continued, calling for a” radical change “in thinking about the conduct of the elections.

Wisconsin voters last week were forced to go to the polls despite the deadly COVID-19 crisis in what has been described by experts, including former President Barack Obama, as a “debacle.”

“Allow people to access their primary American law by voting at home. It’s not like it’s an untested concept. Oregon has been doing this for years, “Holder told Time.

“The coronavirus gives us the opportunity to reorganize our electoral system so that it becomes definitively more inclusive and becomes easier to access for the American people,” he added.