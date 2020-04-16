Disclosed documents possible reopening of coronavirus in the US in May

Disclosed federal agency documents describe plans for the United States to end the economic foreclosure of coronaviruses in May, according to a report released Wednesday.

A three-step process is described in leaked documents dated April 10 developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A first phase of preparation would include a public relations messaging blitz that would last until May 1, according to the Washington Post, who acquired the 36-page chapter on public health and an 11-page summary of the report.

A second phase extending from May 1 to 15 would see the mass production of test kits and protective equipment.

Then, thirdly, life would return to normal if local conditions allowed.

The plan is titled “A Framework for the Reopening of America” ​​and indicates that the reopening will take effect “not before May 1,” reported the Washington Post.

At least 17 million Americans have lost their jobs since state and local governments began shutting down businesses last month. President Trump insisted on reversing the unprecedented spike in unemployment, despite fears of the deadly virus.

A CDC response document included in the leaked report indicates that a priority is to “reopen community settings where children are cared for, including K-12 schools, day care centers and locally attended summer camps, to allow the workforce to return to work, “the paper said.

“Other community circles will follow with careful surveillance of the increased transmission that goes beyond the public health and health care systems,” said the CDC, the newspaper said.

Trump said at a White House press conference on Tuesday that “plans to reopen the country are about to be finalized.”

Yet Trump hesitated on how and when to reopen the country. Last month, he said he hoped for a grand reopening by Easter on April 12, before going back on that date as simply “ambitious.”

This week Trump suggested he could force governors to reopen businesses, before saying Tuesday, “I will then authorize each governor in each state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan for their State both and in the most appropriate manner. “He said some states may be in good shape to reopen on or before May 1.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world. On Wednesday, about 610,000 cases were diagnosed and more than 26,000 US residents died.