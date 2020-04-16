Did you share your old senior photo on Facebook? Hackers can use your message against you.

A seemingly innocent new Facebook trend is appearing more and more on news feeds – people sharing their old high school photos to support the 2020 promotion. But these nostalgic posts could make users more susceptible to hackers trying to break into their online accounts, among other security concerns.

“To support the seniors of this year, promotion 2020, share YOUR senior photo regardless of your age”, orders an iteration of the post posted on Facebook. Users also usually share the name of their high school and year of graduation, often with the hashtag # classof2020.

The sweet idea, intended to show solidarity with this year’s seniors who may miss their balls and degrees due to the coronavirus pandemic, could actually help cybercriminals obtain private information that could be used against you.

“The trend encourages you to share revealing personal details – your year of graduation and your class photo, for example – which can be used to infer other revealing details, such as your date of birth and the city in which you grew up, “said Dan Patterson, senior producer for CNET. “Criminals often use this information to hack social media accounts, guess security questions on financial sites, and send personalized” phishing “messages designed to deceive you by providing you with sensitive information.”

the Better Business Bureau (BBB) ​​advised people to think twice before joining the trend. In a press release on Monday, the organization warned that even if the information appeared to be shared with your friends, it could also be seen by “scammers or hackers who surf social media sites”.

BBB raised similar concerns about other recent trends on Facebook “personal lists”, including branding and model years of all the vehicles you’ve ever owned, your favorite athletes, and your top 10 favorite shows.

“What most people forget is that some of these” favorite things “are commonly used passwords or security questions,” warned the consumer group.

The organization pointed out that for users whose privacy settings are not very restrictive, the valuable information could be available to “anyone”.

College Seniors Face Uncertain Future Faced With Coronavirus Pandemic

Patterson explained that it is “highly likely” that the information that users innocently publish in the viral photo trend will be used in an unexpected way.

“Your social media data, credit information and public photos are exchanged by advertisers, hackers, cyber criminals, marketing agencies and data brokers,” said Patterson, who advised users to keep away from Facebook’s viral trends. “It is highly likely that the information used in this social media trend will be militarized or co-opted by bad actors and in the future. Once your data is in the wild, it stays in the wild and can be used by a unlimited number of unscrupulous characters. “

The BBB also encourages users to “resist the temptation to play” with viral trends if they feel uncomfortable about participating and reviewing their security settings on all social media platforms “to see what you share and who you share with. ” In addition, it encourages users who may be nervous that something they have shared on social media could make them more vulnerable to fraud, to review and update their security settings for banking sites and other portals. sensitive.