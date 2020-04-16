David Blatt to be dropped in Leon Rose transition from Knicks

Coaching legend David Blatt will not be retained in the administration of the new Knicks president Leon Rose, according to an NBA source.

Blatt, who led the Cavaliers to the 2015 NBA Finals, was recruited as a consultant on December 18 by former Knicks president Steve Mills. Blatt and Mills were Princeton teammates in the 1970s.

Blatt’s advisory agreement has expired, the source said. Blatt’s contract was for the 2019-2020 season and Wednesday was the scheduled date for the Knicks’ regular season finale in Minnesota. Blatt had attended all training sessions and all home games since hiring and was considering the prospects for the next draft.

The removal of Blatt does not bode well for Craig Robinson, director of player development for the Knicks, who was also a teammate of Mills at Princeton. With uncertainty over the loss of revenue from the NBA season suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, there could be a league-wide trend not to renew contracts.

The Post reported last month that acting chief executive Scott Perry has yet to complete the June 25 project, although its long-term future is unclear. Perry’s contract ends on June 30, but he could be retained in another function while Rose hires a new general manager.

Blatt, 60, was a coach in Greece last season before being diagnosed with MS in October and had to resign. Blatt’s record with Cleveland was 83-40.