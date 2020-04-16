‘Danger!’ candidate confuses Babe Ruth for Jackie Robinson

What is a face, Alex?

Wednesday evening, a “Jeopardy!” The contestant named Babe Ruth as a baseball player who “broke the color barrier” – and viewers went to Twitter to express their disappointment in the mix.

Xiaoke Ying, a second-year student at the University of Southern California competing in the third semifinal of the college tournament, buzzed to meet the $ 1,000 index in the “unique college courses” category.

Host Alex Trebek read the answer: “One of the topics in the Major League baseball course at Arizona State is this player who broke the color barrier in 1947.”

Who is Babe Ruth? “replied Ying, who Trebek quickly labeled incorrect. Then his rival Nathaniel Miller, a sophomore at Yale, threw the right answer: Jackie Robinson.

Probably the most famous black baseball player of all time, Robinson made his major league debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, which opened in 1947.

Ying’s faux pas, in fact, aired on April 15, also known as Jackie Robinson Day.

“AND AT LEAST DAY,” tweeted Starting on the 9th, one of Barstool Sports’ baseball podcasts. (“Jeopardy!” Is now recording new shows due to the coronavirus, so this episode was filmed in February.)

Ying appointed a famous white baseball player who upset fans who couldn’t understand his confusion.

“Babe Ruth is like the default answer for anyone uneducated in baseball,” tweeted a critic. Another frosty wrote, “Why don’t nerds know anything about sport? It’s really strange how you can know so little that most would consider common knowledge. “

“Jeopardy must be canceled forever. THE ONLY THING YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT BASEBALL IS WHO IS JACKIE ROBINSON. USC, you have explanations to do, “a spectator with a flair for the dramatic carillon.

Ying then won the match, beating Miller and second-year student Marshall Comeaux of the University of Texas at Austin, to advance to the final round of the college tournament, which will air Thursday and Friday.