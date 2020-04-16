Damaso Garcia, double All-Star player and former second baseman for the Yankees, died Wednesday at 63 in his native Dominican Republic.

Garcia, who was signed by the Yankees in 1975 as an amateur freelance player and began his 11-year career in the major leagues started in the Bronx in 1978, played in just 29 games with the Yankees before being traded in Toronto. Garcia finished fourth in the 1980 Rookie of the Year vote in Los Angeles and spent seven seasons with the Blue Jays, winning all-time honors in 1984 and 1985.

After finishing his career with the Expos in 1989, Garcia was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was told that he may have only six months left to live. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy, and had speech and mobility issues, but then ran a baseball camp in the Dominican Republic serving children with hemophilia, a disorder affecting his son.

The cause of death for Elder Garcia has not been released.

“It’s a sad day for the Dominican baseball community,” Erick Almonte, president of the Dominican National Players Federation, says ESPN.

In addition to winning an AL Silver Slugger award in 1982, Garcia – who was a .career 283 batter in 3,914 batters – helped the Blue Jays secure their first playoff spot in 1985 alongside the shutdown – Dominican court Tony Fernandez, who died of pneumonia in February.

“In this short period of time, we have suffered the loss of our greatest double-play combination in the 1980s,” said Domingo Pichardo, president of the Dominican Winter Ball Club. “We are very sad.”

The Yankees traded Garcia, with Chris Chambliss and Paul Mirabella, to the Blue Jays for Tom Underwood, Rick Cerone and Ted Wilborn.