COVID-19 deaths are increasing, but some protest home stay orders

The daily flood of statistics related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a collection of both promising and disturbing figures, sparked radically different reactions in different parts of the country on Wednesday.

Heads of government in Virginia, Idaho and Washington, D.C., have announced that they will extend restrictions on coronaviruses for several weeks in hopes of containing the spread of the epidemic.

But Idaho will also allow some curbside delivery companies to reopen by the end of the month. And in Michigan, hundreds of flag-waving protesters have gathered outside the capital to express their anger at the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” decree.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who issued new guidelines requiring buyers to wear face covers, warned that no one should be misled by the first signs that hot spots across the country are flattening the curve of new COVID-19 cases.

“No one should think this perfect trend is going in the right direction,” De Blasio said at a press conference in the morning. “We don’t know where this disease is going.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a bag of packaged goods Tuesday in a campaign hunger pantry in Brooklyn. (Getty Images)

According to Johns Hopkins University, totals in the United States have reached more than 619,000 confirmed cases and more than 27,750 deaths, far exceeding any other country. Tuesday marked the deadliest day in the United States since the start of the pandemic, with 2,405 deaths.

New Jersey reported only a slight drop in its daily death toll Wednesday to 351.

“It’s a war,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “It’s the fight of our lives.”

But the situation in New York suggests that it can be difficult to make sense of the coronavirus statistics. This week, the official death toll in the city increased dramatically when health officials began to include people who may have had COVID-19 but who died without being tested.

With more than 7,900 deaths confirmed or suspected to be caused by COVID-19, De Blasio said, hospital workers were too overwhelmed to fully assess each case, often passing from the deceased to those in need of emergency care.

“Obviously, so many people have died,” he said. “It was bigger than we understood or could document, and I think it will be even bigger.”

A person walks past the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., as the IMF and World Bank hold their spring meetings online. (AFP via Getty Images)

In the nation’s capital, which reported 72 dead, Mayor Muriel Bowser called for home stay restrictions to remain in place until at least mid-May, saying: “If we have to extend this , we certainly will. “

Massachusetts officials believe they are booming, and Boston mayor Marty Walsh has predicted that daily deaths in his city may not peak until the end of the month.

“So I think we are still in the early stages,” he said. “For many of us, it’s kind of getting used to this way of life.”

Vehicles stuck in a dead end during a demonstration near the capital in Lansing, Michigan, Wednesday, against the residence orders of Governor Gretchen Whitmer during the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed more than 1,700 people in the state. (Associated press)

Protesters with guns watch outside the state capital in Lansing, Michigan, as protesters wave the flag. (Associated press)

Protesters in Lansing, Michigan had a different perspective as they took to the snowy streets around the Capitol building, scolding traffic as part of an “Operation Gridlock” rally.

Although Michigan has reported 1,768 deaths – the third largest in the United States – they argue that Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, went too far by extending a stay at home order which, among other things, closed indoor restaurants and imposed limits on people. allowed to work outside the home.

“This arbitrary proliferation of business closings, which aims to bankrupt all these workers, is nothing but a disaster. It is an economic disaster for Michigan, “said Meshawn Maddock, one of the protesters. “And people are sick and tired of it.”

Most of the protesters are said to have stayed in their cars, although others ventured onto the sidewalk and moved closer, regardless of social distance.



Republican lawmakers in that state have sought to loosen the restrictions.

The partisan nature of some discussions around the coronavirus epidemic has continued following angry speech between President Trump and state governors this week.

Trump first claimed to have “total authority” over the loosening of restrictions nationwide, prompting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to say, “We have no king in this country. . “

Although the president later renounced his position, De Blasio weighed in on Wednesday, calling the pandemic a “litmus test” for Trump.

“It is now up to him to lead,” said the mayor. “Will he be there for his hometown or not?” Will he be there for everyone? “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.