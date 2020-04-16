Coronavirus stimulus checks were deposited in bad bank accounts

Some Americans say they did not receive their coronavirus stimulation checks because the authorities sent the money to the wrong bank accounts.

Several taxpayers tried to check the status of their payments on the Internal Revenue Service website to find out that the agency had placed the money in accounts they no longer recognized or used.

“My stimulus has been sent to the wrong account and it will not let me update it despite you saying we can. I guess I’m just going to be kicked out”, Angry Twitter user at the IRS Wednesday.

“You sent my check to the wrong account number!” Lydia Cooper Tweeted Thursday morning. “I’ve had my account for years. The bank says they can’t do anything.”

The problem appeared when people signed in to the IRS’s “Get My Payment” app, which ran into glitches on Wednesday as millions of Americans awaited their share of the 2.2 stimulus bill. trillion dollars passed by Congress last month.

The app told some taxpayers that their money had been deposited and displayed the last four digits of the account number where it was sent. But some users have said that the account number is out of date or just wrong.

“You are jubilant because you were waiting to get this money. And you look down and the bank account number is not even close,” Chris Rodriguez from Lansing, Michigan told USA Today, who reported the problem on Wednesday.

IRS spokesperson Jodie Reynolds told the newspaper that she had not heard of sending checks to the wrong accounts, but said the money should be rejected by the banks. and returned to the IRS if this actually happened.

“The payment is not going to bounce back and sit here,” Reynolds told USA Today. “We’re going to turn around and cut them a paper check and make sure they get their money.”

The IRS said 9.8 million people had checked the status of their dunning check and 1.6 million had submitted direct deposit information on Wednesday evening while its Get My Payment tool was running. at “record volumes”.