Coronavirus stimulation checks are sent to the deceased

Federal stimulus checks received by millions of Americans on Wednesday to help ease the economic windfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic were also sent to unexpected recipients – the dead.

Many Americans have turned to social media to share stories of the misdirected pulp delivered as part of the $ 2.2 trillion bailout package passed by Congress last month, including Republican MP Thomas Massie.

Kentucky lawmaker tweeted an image from a text by a friend whose deceased father received a check for $ 1,200. The father died in 2018.

“Okay, that’s crazy, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” wrote Massie. “For me it is a direct text from a friend. I called to confirm that this had just happened. “

Scott Salaske, financial advisor, said in a tweet that his acquaintance received an additional $ 1,200 in incentives for his deceased spouse, who also died in 2018.

Another Twitter user, Scott Gustin, noted that $ 1,200 was deposited into the bank account of her grandmother who died in 2018.

But government money given to the dead is nothing new, Malcolm Sparrow, who was part of a panel in 2010 under President Barack Obama to oversee the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, told USA Today.

“The United States government pays money to deceased people, deceased patients, or deceased social assistance recipients for years and years,” Sparrow told the newspaper.

Sparrow said that obsolete government data could be to blame, or in more sinister cases, people could file false statements with the names of the deceased.

In 2009, more than 70,000 deceased recipients received checks sent via the Obama administration’s economic recovery plan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a 2010 report from the Office of the Inspector General.