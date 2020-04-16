Coronavirus Small Business Aid Program Lacking Money

WASHINGTON – A $ 350 billion small business assistance program to help prevent layoffs during the coronavirus crisis is cash-strapped and no longer taking requests, the Small Business Administration said on Thursday.

The paycheck protection program, part of a $ 2 trillion emergency stimulus package passed by Congress last month, has been swamped with applications from businesses trying to stay afloat and pay their workers during the economic crisis.

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the paycheck protection program based on available credits,” a spokesperson said on Thursday.

The SBA ripped the money in two weeks and business owners are now facing an extended period of uncertainty after the Senate Democrats blocked legislation to add another $ 250 billion to the program.

There were more than 1,637,000 claims totaling more than $ 339 billion, a familiar source told The Post.

The Small Business Program provides businesses with up to 500 employees and, with a few exceptions, loans to cover payroll and overhead. Loans will be canceled if they do not fire workers.

Business owners are now left in limbo, the House adjourned until May, and any measures to increase the relief program should be delayed until then.

The administration is used to processing $ 25 billion a year, with the SBA processing more than 14 years of loans in less than 14 days.