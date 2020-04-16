Coronavirus Quarantines Virtual Visit Homes for $ 500,000

Shopping at home during the quarantine of coronaviruses? Here is $ 500,000 of homes with virtual tours available in La Quinta, Temecula and Riverside in Riverside County.

LA QUINTA: This chic stucco home with views of the Santa Rosa Mountains is nestled in the community of La Quinta Cove.

Address: 51360 Avenida Ramirez, La Quinta, CA 92253

Listed for: $ 509,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms on 1,502 square feet (4,792 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Turnkey interior; renovated kitchen; entry into the courtyard; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In postal code 92253, based on 100 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 530,000, up 14% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

41343 Salt River Court, Temecula (Realtor.com)

TEMECULA: A sunken living room, a spacious backyard and a garage for three cars are some of the highlights of this dead end house on the north side of the city.

Address: 41343 Salt River Court, Temecula, CA 92591

Listed for: $ 549,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,561 square feet (17,424 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Brick chimneys; kitchen style kitchen; covered terrace; swimming pool

About the area: In postal code 92591, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 470,000, up 6.5% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

16050 Rancho Viejo Drive, Riverside (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: Located on over half an acre, this brick-clad house includes renovated living areas and a cactus garden at the back.

Address: 16050 Rancho Viejo Drive, Riverside, CA 92506

Listed for: $ 525,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms on 1,804 square feet (25,700 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Large two-story hall; tiled kitchen; new bathrooms; circular driveway

About the area: In postal code 92506, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 485,000, up 6.6% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

81554 Ulrich Drive, La Quinta (Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: About $ 170,000 was spent on improving this golf house with a private courtyard, a swimming pool and a casita.

Address: 81554 Ulrich Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253

Listed for: $ 529,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms on 1,835 square feet (7,405 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Wooden entry door; tiled floors; parental suite with bay window; view of the channel

About the area: In postal code 92253, based on 100 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 530,000, up 14% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

40572 Charleston St., Temecula (Realtor.com)

TEMECULA: This discounted house has outdoor accents such as wood shingles and a Juliet balcony.

Address: 40572 Charleston St., Temecula, CA 92591

Listed for: $ 529,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,393 square feet (4,792 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Entrance of inlaid tiles; family room with inserts; parental suite with fireplace; covered terrace

About the area: In postal code 92591, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 470,000, up 6.5% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

20859 Westbury Road, Riverside (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: Found in the Orangecrest community, this two-story tan features an impressive open floor plan with neutral tones under high ceilings.

Address: 20859 Westbury Road, Riverside, CA 92508

Listed for: $ 514,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms over 2,621 square feet (6,970 square feet of land)

Characteristics: Roof in clay tiles; rounded staircase; family room with fireplace; patio topped with trellis with fountain

About the area: In postal code 92508, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 501,000, up 2.2% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.