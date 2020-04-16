Coronavirus postpones the release of new mothers until 2022

Coronavirus may delay the creation and release of new mothers on your phone.

According to the Unicode consortium, mainly emoji HQ, COVID-19 has caused problems for emoji creators.

Consortium president Mark Davis said: “In the current circumstances, we have heard that our contributors currently have a lot of records, and we decided that it is in the interests of volunteers and standards-compliant organizations to push our release dates off.

“This year, we simply can’t commit to the same schedule we’ve followed in the past.”

This means that the new parent lot expected for 2021 will not appear until 2022.

However, that’s not all bad news, as Unicode Standard Version 13.0, announced earlier this year, is scheduled to be introduced later in 2020, and it brings with it interesting icons.

These icons include a ninja, a trans flag, people feeding the baby, and bubble tea.

This update also adds gender-inclusive models.

It was completed in January, so it was not affected by the current global pandemic.

The Emojipedia website, which is part of the Unicode consortium and has detailed icons in its updates, said: “117 new emoticons are part of Emoji 13.0 and will hit most platforms in the second half of 2020.”

Companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft are applying stylized versions of the models to their own operating systems.

Unicode 14.0 plans were not so lucky, and the delay in release means that proposals for Emoji 14.0 will be postponed back to September 2020.

Then it looks like we can’t use the decided emoticons until 2022.