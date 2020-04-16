Coronavirus patient recovers with Buzz Lightyear style helmet

To recover and beyond!

A Briton with coronavirus has conquered the disease with Buzz Lightyear-style headphones – but says the real superheroes are medical workers, according to the South West News Service.

Glenn Philpott, 59, spent five days in intensive care at St. James Hospital in Leeds, where he said the staff “was just amazing”.

While in hospital, he posted updates online while wearing a helmet that friends said made him look like the iconic character from Toy Story Space Ranger.

“I may have looked ridiculous, but I don’t care because it saved my life. I hope that when they see a photo of me wearing the bubble mask, they could stop and think, “Wait, this is serious,” said Philpott, who works for a truck dealer and is married to Jane, 59, an assistant physiotherapist.

“Those who work in the intensive care unit, none of them have done anything before,” he told the media. “They have come from different parts of the hospital and work in the theater so far where they are on the front line of the fight against this virus.”

Now at home recovering, Philpott added, “I stayed in bed for six days – without moving. I hadn’t used my bowels like I hadn’t eaten; I had lost [14 pounds] and you feel like you’ve lost your dignity, but they said, “Glenn, it’s okay, we see it all the time.”

He said that some lightness also helped as he battled the disease.

“A nurse who plays for women at Leeds United gave me information about my tattoo because I am a Southampton fan,” he told the newspaper.

“It’s the little things that make the difference. You often forget that nurses are also human beings, ”said Philpott, who begged others to follow government advice.

“If a person has the virus, they can infect about 40,000 people in the blink of an eye,” he said.

