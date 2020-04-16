Coronavirus forces American brands to cancel orders in Cambodia

T-shirts, skirts and shorts pile up in the clothing factories surrounding the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Formerly destined for American and European stores, the spring and summer collections are the victims of the economic contagion that followed the spread of the coronavirus, causing last month the largest drop in retail sales in the United States ever recorded.

Brands such as Gap and Old Navy can no longer sell the clothes and have canceled their orders. This leaves factory owners and unpaid workers in an industry with a small financial cushion to endure weeks without business.

“We only get paid when the clothes are delivered,” said Ken Loo, secretary general of Garment Manufacturers Assn. in Cambodia. “We have no income and no cash flow.

“We could sue them,” Loo said of buyers refusing to pay, “but I don’t know if we’ll be there to sue.”

Cambodian workers buy food outside their factory in Phnom Penh. (Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP / Getty Images)

The crisis unfolding in factories in the Southeast Asian country is just a snapshot of the economic fallout that is spreading around the world. But while unemployment and bankruptcies will undoubtedly inflict suffering on developed countries like the United States, where car factories and aircraft manufacturers have declined considerably in recent weeks, they will have an inordinate effect on the poorest as Cambodia.

The clothing company employs over 800,000 people in a country of 16 million people. It generates around 40% of Cambodia’s economic production and 80% of its exports. The industry has migrated from China to seek lower labor costs and remains a backbone of the global supply chain for big names like Nike, Target and H&M.

This gives workers like San Sopha stable employment for two decades. But the mother of two is on leave Thursday, her monthly salary of $ 250 being reduced to a monthly payment of $ 70 mandated by the government, which represents about a third of the minimum wage. It won’t cover the $ 90 she pays each month for her microfinance loan, a pervasive form of debt that about 4 in 5 workers access to help make ends meet.

“I don’t have any savings,” said San, 38, who works in a factory that supplies clothing to major western brands such as Walmart. “I don’t know what to do when I’m not working.”

Loo estimates that more than half of Cambodia’s 500 garment factories will shutdown by the end of April. A hundred people have already closed their doors.

The piles of unwanted clothing that currently accumulate in some facilities cannot be sold elsewhere because the factories do not own the intellectual property of the clothing.

“We are just the contract manufacturers,” said Loo.

The Asian Development Bank projects Economic growth in Cambodia is expected to drop to 2.3% this year, from 7.1% last year due to the epidemic. Chinese tourism and investment, two other pillars of the Cambodian economy, contributed little or nothing to the emergence of COVID-19.

In the absence of other major economic drivers, the factories are kept open to serve what remains. They also face employee concerns that cramped working conditions could result in the transmission of coronavirus.

“I’m very worried about making my family sick if I keep going to the factory,” said 23-year-old Yim Pren, who makes sportswear for brands such as Puma. “But if I’m not going to work, how am I going to support them and pay my rent and my loans?”

Yim said his factory has implemented security measures. Body temperatures are checked at the door. Workers are asked to wash their hands regularly and are given hand sanitizer and face masks.

“Social distancing is almost impossible,” said Yang Sophorn, president of the Cambodian Alliance of Trade Unions. “Of a [sewing] machine to another, there is less than half a meter in between. They sit next to each other. Their risk is very high. If someone gets the disease, it spreads very quickly. “

A relatively low infection rate (122 cases confirmed Wednesday) has enabled Cambodia to resist the types of closures reported in other countries, but recent signs point to growing unease. The country canceled its Cambodian New Year vacation this week to prevent workers from returning home and spreading the disease.

Prime Minister Hun Sen praised factory workers for giving up the holidays and staying on the seam lines.

A silk factory in Cambodia. (Godong)

“Continuing to work will guarantee your well-being and safety, as well as that of your families and colleagues,” he said on Monday.

The autocratic ruler had previously downplayed the severity of the disease, which was widely seen as an attempt to calm China, Cambodia’s first benefactor. Last week, the Prime Minister received new emergency powers to strengthen state oversight and further control the press and social media.

A declining economy and shrinking dissent could lead to more exploitation of workers, activists said.

Union leaders were imprisoned and slaughtered workers for demanding higher wages in the past.

The European Union punished Cambodia in February for its partial human and labor rights record revocation of free trade access.

These problems are exacerbated by foreign companies that cancel commodity contracts, according to industry officials and workers’ advocates such as Human Rights Watch, which published a report this month, call on brands to support workers in major garment producing countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Bangladesh has seen $ 3 billion of orders canceled by foreign buyers since the outbreak, resulting in tens of thousands of layoffs, according to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Assn.

Human Rights Watch said renouncing payments violates companies’ human rights commitments – a particular irony felt by factory owners who must increasingly comply with brand-mandated audits to ensure that their facilities are environmentally friendly and free from the conditions of the sweatshop.

Some brands such as H&M Group, Target Corp. and the owner of Zara, Inditex Group, are committed to supporting their suppliers.

We don’t know exactly what other big brands are doing. Some, including Nike Inc., L Brands (Victoria’s Secret), Nordstrom, VF Corp. (North Face, Timberland and Vans) and Tapestry Inc. (Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman), did not respond to questions about their supply chains. . J. Crew Group declined to comment.

Gap Inc., owner of Banana Republic and Old Navy, has suspended factory orders in response to the outbreak. It is the anger of suppliers who say that the company is breaking contracts and shirking its responsibility to compensate workers.

The San Francisco company said it had to cut spending on the brand’s long-term health. It has already closed 90% of its stores and laid off most of its employees.

“We are taking the proactive and prudent measures necessary to manage the business during this crisis to ensure that, on the other side of this pandemic, we can and will continue to place orders with our suppliers,” the company said in a statement.

The American Apparel & Footwear Assn. urged governments and banks to help maintain the solvency of supply chains and suggested other measures such as deferring tariff payments.

“The health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have created a temporary liquidity crisis that threatens to burn a permanent hole in global supply chains,” said Steve Lamar, group president and chief executive officer commercial.

Special correspondent Sokummono Khan in Phnom Penh contributed to this report.