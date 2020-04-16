Coronavirus Exposes Amazon’s Struggle to Provide Whole Foods Services

Amazon’s Actions To Reduce Pressure On Grocery Businesses By Putting New Online Shoppers On Waiting Lists And Transferring More Whole Foods Resources To Filling Orders, Unravel The Limits Of The Business upset the supermarket industry.

The coronavirus pandemic should be Amazon’s time to shine. About 90 percent of U.S. buyers are under home orders, and Amazon offers grocery delivery to its 487 U.S. Whole Foods stores.

Instead, Whole Foods has been overtaken. Amazon Prime subscribers, who pay $ 119 a year for free delivery, are struggling to find Whole Foods delivery windows, according to interviews with a dozen customers and numerous articles on social media. And when their orders arrive, many desired products are not available, they say.

“I’m really surprised that they couldn’t move for that. I expected them to do better. It seems Amazon is more than just a supply chain company, “said Ellen Sullivan, 37, a Chicago-based office manager.

Sullivan was a regular Amazon food delivery user before COVID-19 spread widely in the United States. His last successful order was on March 12, and even then 10 of the 27 items were sold and had to be replaced.

“Now I’m sitting on 6 pounds of frozen corn,” said Sullivan.

Amazon told Reuters that the setbacks were due to rising demand and the constraints of social distancing in its facilities and stores.

Amazon said it would hire an additional 75,000 people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers and has switched a California Amazon grocery store and Manhattan Whole Foods online only, as demand for orders increases.

Whole Foods said its distribution network is strong and that it is working with suppliers to overcome increased demand and supply chain constraints without compromising quality standards which “further limit the number of products we can buy “.

The world’s largest online retailer sent a shock across the U.S. supermarket sector in 2017 when it bought Whole Foods for $ 13.7 billion. Some experts predicted that Amazon would speed up the move to online grocery shopping and condemn traditional operators like Walmart and Kroger.

But now Amazon is facing unprecedented supply and demand disruptions of COVID-19 that have caused the grocery industry to struggle to adapt. After having extended and accelerated the delivery of Whole Foods, the company withdrew.

Amazon told Reuters on Sunday that it would put new grocery delivery customers on a wait list and reduce shopping times at select Whole Foods stores to focus on orders from existing online customers.

The company – which also delivers food from its own warehouses via Amazon Fresh – last month suspended its Prime Pantry delivery service for non-perishable foods.

“They separated from the peloton and that doesn’t happen anymore. It doesn’t happen to Amazon… they don’t go wrong like that, ”said Bill Bishop, co-founder of supermarket consultancy Brick Meets Click. Half a dozen experts told Reuters that Amazon has inherited – and failed to resolve – many of the problems that currently plague its grocery business.

In particular, they said the e-commerce giant with $ 55 billion on the balance sheet had not fortified the foundation of Whole Foods, which relies on outdated technology, external suppliers, and unsuitable real estate. unprecedented increase in demand.

As a result, the systems in the chain “creak very badly under pressure,” said Bishop.

Walmart and Kroger are also fighting to keep in-demand products like flour, toilet paper and cleaning products on the shelves, but their regular technology investments and tight control over supply chains have been a competitive advantage on Amazon and Whole Foods, experts said.

These companies – the top two US grocery sellers – operate fleets of trucks and own dozens of large warehouses, while Amazon is more likely to outsource.

Whole Foods relies on United Natural Foods, a heavily indebted grocery distributor, to supply dry grocery items like canned goods and toilet paper.

The UNFI told Reuters it had “dramatically increased” the routes and hired more than 1,000 employees to support customers.

Whole Foods has 10 small regional warehouses for perishables such as fruits, vegetables and meats. UNFI has a network of 59 distribution centers, with an average area of ​​approximately 500,000 square feet.

Walmart and Kroger, which have many more stores, have larger distribution centers designed to quickly move pallets of goods.

While a Walmart distribution center can deliver two full trucks of merchandise to a store from a single driver, Whole Foods has trouble digesting a single truck, said Strategic Resource Group general manager Burt Flickinger.

“The center store in Whole Foods was never the big money maker for them,” said supermarket analyst David Livingston, referring to the area where dry grocery stores are sold.

Indeed, many stores have wine bars, hot food outlets and cafes that have made them popular gathering places but are of little use today.

“They are [Whole Foods] an alternative to the restaurant. It’s really difficult, ”said Livingston.