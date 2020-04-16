Congressman said U.S. should reopen economy – even if others die

GOP Indiana lawmaker said it was time for officials to “put on our big boy and big girl pants” and reopen the US economy ravaged by coronaviruses – even if that meant more Americans would die .

“It is the decision of policy makers to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils,” said representative Trey Hollingsworth. told radio station WIBC-FM of Indianapolis.

“It is not zero harm, but it is the lesser of these two evils, and we intend to move in this direction. There is no zero harm choice here. We are going to have to look the Americans in the eye and say “we are making the best decisions for as many Americans as possible” and the answer to that to get the Americans back to work, to bring them back to their businesses. “

The two-term legislator, who reported a net worth of $ 50.1 million, making him the 12th richest member of Congress, recognized that people could suffer if the economy reopened too quickly, but claimed that the economic downturn also caused suffering.

“Certainly the social scientists tell us about the economic disaster that is happening. Our GDP is expected to be down only 20% this quarter, “said Hollingsworth.

But he added that the Americans would bounce back.

“This is the strength of this country. We have to understand this. We have to bring the Americans back to work, to their schools and to their churches. This is where they want to be when I talk to them every day,” said Hollingsworth.

“It is always the position of the American government to say, in the choice between the loss of our way of life as Americans and the loss of life, of American lives, we must always choose the latter”, he says.

His comments echoed those of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called on the country to reopen to revive the once roaring economy.

The best scientist in his coronavirus working group, Dr. Anthony Fauci, also warned that ending home orders too soon could cause a new spike in COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

But Hollingsworth is not alone.

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem refused to implement a home stay order, which critics say could have led to the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, an accusation that ‘she denied on Tuesday.

“I have seen national stories written that an on-site shelter prevented this epidemic in Smithfield. This is absolutely false, “said Noem, adding that the factory would have remained open anyway.

“This is a critical infrastructure works factory,” she said.

And Wisconsin Senator GOP Ron Johnson questioned the opinions of experts.

“The president has been very unfairly criticized for [saying] which is unquestionably true: “We need to make sure that healing is not worse than illness.” And I fear that healing is worse than the disease, “said Senator Ron Johnson.

“If you’re a carpenter, every nail you see, the solution is a hammer. The same may be true for epidemiologists. “

Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn agreed.

“I am a big fan of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. I think they did a great job, ”he said, referring to Dr Deborah Birx, another member of the task force.

“But their job is public health. We also have to realize that we cannot go on like this for a long time without there being huge personal and economic consequences, “he said, Politico reported.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said last month that American seniors should be prepared to risk their lives to protect the economy of their children.

“No one contacted me and said, ‘As an elderly person, are you ready to try your life in exchange for keeping the America that all of America loves for its children and grandchildren?’ “He told Fox News last month. . “And if that is the exchange, I am completely.”