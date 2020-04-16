Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina now suffering from coronavirus

Chris Cuomo’s wife is now also infected with coronavirus.

The television host announced that Cristina Cuomo was positive for COVID-19 on her CNN prime time show on Wednesday – about two weeks after revealing her own diagnosis.

“Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive,” said Chris, 49, in an interview with his older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cristina, 50, editor-in-chief, posted updates on her husband’s condition on Instagram while the family was quarantined at home, Chris living in the basement.

She “is not angry” about getting the disease and “takes control of everything,” said Chris.

Symptoms include loss of smell and taste, which Chris said he heard anecdotally was more common in milder cases.

Its side effects are more serious and include a fever so extreme that it chewed on a tooth.

The governor noted that “it is very difficult for people to quarantine in a house [together] and other people not to get it. “

“In some ways, this was inevitable,” said Cuomo. “Fortunately, it was Cristina and not one of the children.”

It was just another thing that Cristina could blame her husband, joked Cuomo.

“I know it makes a bad situation worse,” he added, but “you will get through it.”

During the family ordeal, the couple’s three children, however, “intensified” and “helped each other,” said Chris.

“They are quieter, they focus on it.”

