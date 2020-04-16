China’s allegation of zero coronavirus infection in the military is false, expert says

China has re-established itself as a world leader in the fight against coronaviruses – and nowhere is this more apparent than in its armed forces.

In fact, China has claimed that no member of its 2 million People’s Liberation Armies has contracted COVID-19, a virus which was launched in China and which infected 2 million people worldwide.

Fantastic claim is labeled as an unlikely tale that scientists and academics find false and warn is a classic and transparent tactic designed to intimidate regional rivals.

Chen Jingyuan, director of the health division of the Logistics Support Department of the Central Military Commission, said there was no infection because the military’s preventive measures were perfect. He said at a press conference that instead of succumbing to the virus, the pandemic had in fact “improved the combat readiness of the Chinese military”.

One person who does not buy this logic is Gordon Chang, foreign affairs expert.

“It is virtually impossible, as claimed, that none of the 2.0 million soldiers, sailors and pilots of the People’s Liberation Army have been infected with a coronavirus, especially since some of them they went to Wuhan, the epicenter, at the heart of the epidemic, ”he told Fox News.

Zack Cooper, a former US official working on China issues at the White House and the Department of Defense, says to Voice of America that “the military is affected like the rest of societies, so I expect this to be the case in China as well.”

Chen Chi-wen, editor-in-chief of Asia-Pacific Defense, a leading defense magazine published in Taiwan, pointed out that there are PLA units based in and around Wuhan, including airborne troops, a reserve antiaircraft artillery battery central depot of the Joint Logistic Support Force, and that in cities with such a military presence, “tens of thousands of soldiers and their family members interacted with local residents all the time” .

Timothy heath, a senior international researcher at RAND Corporation, told VOA that China’s claims of being virus-free are those “no one would expect” or believe.

Countries like the United States, France, Britain, Japan and South Korea have all seen an increase in infection in their military. In some places like the Philippines and Poland, the virus has affected senior generals.

Chang believes that China’s exaggerated claims are part of a larger and more aggressive military strategy.

“China is now acting as if it is ready for battle,” he said.

Over the weekend, a Chinese aircraft carrier passed through Taiwan to show its strength as the U.S. Navy continued to combat outbreaks on its military vessels in the Pacific. The USS Theodore Roosevelt, in particular, was severely affected by an epidemic and is currently docked in Guam.

While American carriers have been excluded, Chinese Liaoning is the only one operating in the Western Pacific.

“We must be concerned that the Chinese military is looking for problems,” said Chang. “In recent weeks, he has acted belligerently against Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia. Beijing faces everyone at the same time. Not good.”

The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Monday that the Liaoning and its strike group, including five warships, had crossed the 155-mile Miyako Strait between the islands of Okinawa and Miyako on Saturday before turning to south and pass east of Taiwan on Sunday. The Strait is an international waterway. The Taiwanese Navy also sent ships to monitor the strike group at the time of its death on Sunday, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense.

“We have carried out reconnaissance and checks on the sea and airspace around Taiwan,” said ministry spokesman Shih Shun-wen.

In response, the US Air Force then posted a tweet showing several bombers lined up on the runway at Guam.

As the Chinese armed forces flex their muscles at sea, the PLA has also launched an online campaign and published articles on its large-scale exercises and the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat. He also boasted of the rise of the military industries in Wuhan.

Fox News’ Chris Irvine contributed to this report.