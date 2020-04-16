China ‘gravely concerned’ over end of WHO aid to Trump

A government spokesperson said China was “gravely concerned” about President Trump suspending funds for the World Health Organization because of his inability to accurately report data from China.

“We urge the United States to seriously discharge its responsibilities and obligations,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. said at a press conference. “This move by the United States will weaken WHO’s capabilities and undermine international cooperation against the epidemic.”

Trump said on Tuesday that he was suspending U.S. contributions to the UN body for what he said was a failure to warn the world about the highly contagious virus. China notified the WHO on December 31 of the coronavirus epidemic, but is said to have withheld data.

“WHO’s dependence on China’s disclosures has likely resulted in a 20-fold increase in the number of cases worldwide, and it could be much more than that,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“WHO has not investigated credible information from sources in Wuhan that directly conflict with the official accounts of the Chinese government,” said Trump. “There was credible information to suspect human-to-human transmission in December 2019, which should have prompted WHO to investigate and investigate immediately.”

The US government is the largest donor to WHO, providing about $ 400 million last year. China, on the other hand, contributes about $ 40 million or less per year, objected Trump in the Rose Garden.

Zhao, the Chinese spokesperson, has a reputation for igniting tensions between the United States and China. After learning that China had concealed the real extent of the COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan, Zhao said last month that US troops may have released the virus.

“It could have been the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make your data public! The United States owes us an explanation! Zhao tweeted in English on March 12. Trump said he used the term “Chinese virus” to refer to COVID-19 for weeks afterward in retaliation for Zhao’s allegation.

White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said in a recent press briefing that Chinese data had led experts to believe the virus was less contagious, similar to SARS associated with coronavirus, which causes less concern among non-Chinese health officials.

Tensions over WHO funding have been developing for weeks.

Trump administration officials told the Post last month that they were dismayed that China had injected just $ 20 million, or 3%, into a WHO campaign to raise $ 675 million. dollars of funds dedicated to coronaviruses.

“China, which started the pandemic, has paid $ 20 million,” a senior Trump administration official told The Post. “They refuse to pay even 3% to the global fund to respond to the virus that their own actions have spread quickly outside their country. It is shocking and a shame. “

The United States has the largest epidemic of COVID-19 recognized worldwide with more than 610,000 cases and at least 26,000 deaths. At least 17 million Americans have lost their jobs as businesses close to prevent the spread of the virus.