Check-In: Pau Gasol still has NBA and Olympic hopes

The long and arduous days that Pau Gasol filled with the rehabilitation of a left foot injury that shortened his season with the Portland Trail Blazers did not diminish during the coronavirus pandemic.

His daily diet was more difficult due to social isolation, but Gasol remained diligent in his therapy in the garage of his wife’s family home in the bay area.

When Gasol took a day off, he watched the seventh game in the 2010 NBA Finals between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. While watching the entire game for the first time since winning a second consecutive title during his time with the Lakers, Gasol said he had become “emotional” even though they won the championship there has a decade.

Gasol stopped and collected his thoughts, then recalled when the Lakers were on the podium inside the Staples Center receiving the championship trophy.

He talked about how Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were on stage to celebrate the title, how Lakers owner Jerry Buss, NBA commissioner David Stern, Lakers assistant coach Frank Hamblen and Stuart Scott ESPN were also present during this magical evening.

Gasol sighed, then slowly noticed that they were all dead.

“All these people … now 10 years later, they are not here with us,” Gasol said in an interview with The Times. “Obviously Kobe and Gigi, who break my heart every time I think about it, and see Vanessa and the children. It was a lot. That’s why I got emotional and I think about it. I’m still doing it. “

Gasol, who was canceled by Portland when his foot was slow to heal last November, hoped to participate in his fifth Olympic Games this summer for his home country, Spain. But as the coronavirus has spread around the world, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed.

Gasol, 39, has decided to keep pushing his body so that he can hopefully compete in the Olympics, now postponed to July 23, 2021. To get the most out of his skills, however, Gasol said that he would most likely play in the NBA next season, which would be his 20th year.

“Obviously, if I want to play in the 2021 Olympics, I would have to play competitive basketball at a high level to be ready,” said Gasol. “But first, again, go back to priority # 1: get healthy and see that the foot and bone are completely healed and can be maintained.

“Trying to play when I’m 40 and after all the miles I have accumulated, no matter how much my heart and mind want to keep playing, my body must also cooperate on the same page. Again, a lot of variables right now. “