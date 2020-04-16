Celebrate Jackie Robinson with Chadwick Boseman’s breakout film

While the coronavirus stops, every day we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

42 (2013)

Classroom: PG-13

Diffusion: Amazon Prime

One of the saddest byproducts of this ongoing quarantine was the lack of Major League Baseball games played Wednesday on the 73rd anniversary of one of the most significant dates in American history – Jackie Robinson becoming the first African American to appear in a Major League game of the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

The suspended start to the 2020 baseball season makes this week the perfect time to highlight and watch the vital story on the big screen of the long-standing integration of the national pastime, “42”, a number that has been entirely removed from MLB since the Yankees’ grandfather closer to Mariano Rivera retired in 2014.

Written and directed by Brian Helgeland – 1998 Oscar winner for best screenplay adapted for “L.A. Confidential “- the film featured a breakout performance by Chadwick Boseman, who then portrayed Thurgood Marshall and James Brown in subsequent biopics, as well as the title role in Marvel’s superb” Black Panther “.

Spike Lee recently released the script for his own Robinson project in the 1990s for public consumption, which he said would have explored more of Jackie’s personal life after his retirement from baseball.

Robinson’s widow, Rachel, served as a consultant on “42” and fully endorsed it after its completion and publication, even if it included some historical inaccuracies, such as many Hollywood depictions of historical events.

Harrison Ford (best known for his pivotal roles as Han Solo and Indiana Jones) also dives fully into his support round as Dodgers president Branch Rickey, who says, “We had a victory over fascism in Germany. . It is time, it is time that we achieve victory against racism at home. “

“Law and Order: SVU” veterinarian Christopher Meloni also steals a few scenes as suspended manager Leo Durocher. And watch out for CJ Nitkowski – who briefly introduced the Mets and Yankees in a 10-year MLB career – as the Phillies’ pitcher, Dutch Leonard. He rejects Robinson in the game in which the manager of Phils Ben Chapman (Alan Tudyk, alias Steve the pirate of “Dodgeball”) vulgarly mocks Jackie with racial epithets.

Note citation: “Maybe tomorrow we’ll all wear 42, so no one can tell us apart.” – Teammate Pee Wee Reese (Lucas Black) to Jackie Robinson (Boseman)

Boot blows: 4.2 out of 5