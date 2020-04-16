CDC estimates at least 9,200 healthcare workers have coronavirus

In the United States, at least 9,200 healthcare workers have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak of the deadly pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday.

This number is probably underestimated, as most COVID-19 infection reports do not identify if the patient has worked in the health field, the CDC noted in its first overview the impact on healthcare professionals across the country.

The national public health agency said it had searched data for the 50 states between February 12 and April 9 and found 315,531 confirmed cases of coronavirus – 9,282 of them identified as health professionals.

But while this suggests that, overall, only 3% of confirmed cases involved health workers, the CDC also pointed out that in states with more complete accounting for whether the case was a health worker , those in the field represented 11% of cases. .

However, more than 80 percent of the files reviewed did not indicate whether the patient worked in the health field, the organization noted, which means the actual number is likely to be much higher.

More, CNN also noted that the CDC’s estimate of the total number of cases is far below the more than 460,000 people registered by Johns Hopkins University during the same period.

About 90 percent of the health workers in the CDC report had not been hospitalized, while 184 were in intensive care units and 27 had died from the virus.

CDC officials said this proves that an analysis of the pathogen’s impact on the health professions is vital as they continue to fight the pandemic.

“It is essential to do everything possible to ensure the health and safety of this essential national workforce of approximately 18 million health professionals.” [health care personnel], both at work and in the community, “says the agency’s report.

“Surveillance is necessary to monitor the impact of diseases associated with COVID-19 and to better inform the implementation of infection prevention and control measures. Improving surveillance through regular occupation and industry reports benefits not only HCP, but all workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “

Meanwhile, the number of Johns Hopkins soared to more than 630,000 Wednesday afternoon – which means that the United States currently accounts for almost a third of the more than 2 million confirmed cases worldwide.