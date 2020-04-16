Cardi B and Bernie Sanders mock Trump’s coronavirus response

For her latest collaboration, rapper Cardi B gathered her favorite politician, Bernie Sanders, on Tuesday evening to talk about politics and public health while distancing herself from society.

In a lengthy live video chat, the hitmaker “ I Like It ” and the Vermont senator sounded on a number of topics, including his recent exit from the 2020 presidential race and the former Democratic opponent Joe Biden to President Trump and the coronavirus crisis.

“I don’t know if anyone told you, but the last time I went up [Instagram] live I had a seizure because I was so hurt and upset that you gave up the race and everything, “Cardi B told Sanders at the head of the conversation, adding that she now” is just going to go with Joe Biden “.

The Grammy winner hypothesized that kids “don’t really rock with Joe Biden because he’s conservative.” But Sanders assured him that he was working with the former vice president “to see that he would become a more progressive candidate” on issues such as minimum wages, college accessibility, immigration reform and criminal justice reform.

“I would go further in all of these areas than he does, but he is going in the right direction,” said Sanders.

The couple also discussed the current president, whom Cardi B simply called “No.” 45 ”, and its widely criticized response to the pandemic.

“Something confusing [me] about number 45 is that when this news about the coronavirus hit and everything, he continued to blame it was a Democrats’ decision to make it look bad, “said the artist. “Money”. “Honey, you don’t need the Democrats to make you look bad. You make yourself look bad. “

Laughing, Sanders accepted the sentiments of his supporters before criticizing the commander-in-chief for his recently announced plan to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization pending an administrative review of his rapid response to the epidemic of coronavirus in China.

“It’s the thing about this guy, he’s not apologizing and he’s lying all the time and he blames others,” said Sanders. “Right now he’s blaming the World Health Organization. … What we’re trying to do now in Congress is go around Trump, make sure our doctors and nurses have the equipment they have need, that we produce the type of test kits we need so that anyone in America can get the kind of tests they need when they need them. “

The two progressives expressed sympathy and concern for Americans particularly affected by the epidemic, from COVID-19 patients to the newly unemployed. Cardi B also added that she knew someone who was infected and “in very poor condition”.

“It makes me sad that they can’t have their family around them – to feed them, hold their hands and say,” Everything will be fine, “she said. “Not everyone trusts doctors. Not everyone trusts hospitals. You always want someone to watch. And it’s really sad that some people – like their last moments – can’t even spend time with their families. “

Neither the musician nor the politician had a definitive answer as to when the coronavirus lock can be safely lifted.

“The thing is, people are still dying and getting coronavirus, and as much as I want to go outside – because I want to be outside for the summer … – but I just don’t feel like that it’s safe to go outside, “said Cardi B.” So when do you think? “

“No one knows for sure, and it will likely be at different times and places in the country, and it will not be all of a sudden,” said Sanders. “No one is going to turn on a switch and America is going back to where it was.”