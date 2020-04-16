Car rental company Hertz calls for rescue of coronavirus

Carl Icahn’s car rental company Hertz is looking for a bailout from Uncle Sam to avoid an imminent squeeze on money that threatens to push him to the limit, The Post learned.

Hertz Global Holdings, known to have hooked OJ Simpson as his spokesperson at the top of his footballing career, will face a budget deficit of $ 1-1.5 billion in the coming months as the coronavirus eats up its business and the resale value of its cars, sources say.

But the publicly traded car rental chain has only $ 1 billion in cash to pay off that debt, according to financial records. Without government help or help from lenders, Hertz could be forced to file for bankruptcy by the summer, a company insider told The Post.

“If we cannot reach an agreement with them, we will go bankrupt,” said the insider about discussions with his lenders. “It’s a game of chance if Hertz doesn’t go bankrupt by the summer.”

At stake is the $ 10 billion financing that Hertz used to buy its fleet of 500,000 cars. The funding was done through so-called asset-backed securities, which are directly linked to the assets in question – in this case, cars.

When the value of the cars drops, Hertz must make up the difference in cash within about three months, unless the values ​​rebound before.

But with the coronavirus slowing the economy and sending millions of Americans out of work, prices for used cars should be depressed for months, according to industry sources.

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari, for example, sees used car values ​​”down 12 to 15 percent” from April and continuing for the rest of the year.

This would put Hertz on track to owe more than $ 1 billion to his fleet lenders by July – money she might not have, especially if the pandemic continues to dampen demand for rental cars. .

Short sellers have climbed the stock – down more than 60% this year to $ 5.80, according to data tracker S3 Partners, who reports a short 20% interest in stocks. One of the short sellers told The Post that he expects Hertz to run out of money in just two months without a bailout.

Hertz, along with the rest of the car rental industry, has appealed to the Treasury and the Federal Reserve for a series of bailouts, including loans, tax breaks and government guarantees on tens of billions of asset-backed loans, sources say. . The bailout should help Hertz the most because it’s the most used, sources added.

The company is also in talks with its asset-backed securities lenders for a potential stay. The concern is that ABS lenders, made up of pensions and mutual funds, could be difficult to correct in a timely manner, especially given the on-site shelter orders that sweep across the nation.

“It’s a bureaucracy,” said insider Hertz.

Without bailout, Hertz, which did not respond to requests for comment, could also be sold, according to Mazari, who says the Healthier Notice would be the most obvious buyer. Any sale would likely go bankrupt, however, according to Hertz sources.

Discussions with lenders are managed by company executives, as well as by Icahn, which has a 39% stake in Hertz. The appeals to the authorities are being led by Sharon Faulkner of the American Car Rental Association through the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Justin Muzinich, said a source.

Icahn, who has a long relationship with President Trump – first as a business rival, then as an advisor – has stayed away from the heated talks, sources said.

Seeking a government bailout, the car rental industry argued that its failure could have a direct impact on Detroit, which relies on it for wholesale sales.

The industry also anticipates that its services will be needed as a result of the pandemic, as more Americans are looking to rent cars, which could be considered safer modes of transportation than crowded planes or trains.

“I am cautiously optimistic,” said an industry source involved in the government’s bailout talks.