California clears freshwater fishing bans on fears of coronavirus

California regulators voted on Wednesday to allow temporary limits on freshwater fishing in certain rural communities where local officials fear foreigners will spread the new coronavirus to residents.

A unanimous vote by the Fish and Game Commission gives the director of the State Department of Fish and Wildlife the power to postpone the spring trout season at the request of a few counties.

The opening day is celebrated among fishermen as “fish” and attracts thousands of people to the eastern Sierra. This year is April 25.

But fears about COVID-19 have led the counties of Alpine, Inyo and Mono to urge fishery regulators to postpone the unofficial vacation for their rivers, streams and lakes.

The public online meeting was postponed from an April 9 teleconference, which was canceled when it was overwhelmed by hundreds of calls, some of which called the officials “fascists” and shouted obscenities. Rumors had circulated on social networks that the commission was considering suspending all freshwater fishing in California.

Commission chairman Eric Sklar and director of Fish and Wildlife Charlton Bonham kicked off the meeting on Wednesday, reiterating that the authorities were not considering the total ban.

“Neither the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife nor the Fish and Game Commission have proposed a statewide closure of the fishery across the state. Neither plans to do so, “said Bonham.

After obtaining emergency clearance, Bonham said any limits he imposed would be in response to “local needs in this public health emergency” and would expire on May 31.

Sklar called it a “narrow, surgical and tailored” approach.

The meeting was briefly delayed by technical issues before proceeding as planned with comments from residents, health officials, tribal officials and law enforcement officials in eastern Sierra and everything the state.

Some opponents of the limited ban have questioned why more regulation is needed when the entire state is subject to a residence order. Others said that bans are unnecessary because the rules of social distancing are easily followed while fishing.

Mono County Sheriff Ingrid Braun begged visitors to “give us time to get through this crisis.” She said there is no room for guests because many hotels are closed and short-term rental properties are used by essential workers.

A sign in front of the Kern River fly shop in Kernville urged outsiders to return home: “Please, out of respect for the locals and everyone’s health!”

The owner, Guy Jeans, said that another year he would welcome a large number of passionate fishermen.

“But now I say,” Guys, you can’t be here right now. We are trying to protect this city, ”said Jeans.

About one million anglers regularly fish on California’s waterways throughout the year, making it one of the busiest fishing states in the United States.