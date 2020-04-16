Brazilian judge caught shirtless during Zoom hearing

A prominent Brazilian judge shocked viewers who listened to a live court hearing – when he appeared completely shirtless.

Judge Carmo Antonio de Souza, 57, participated in a video call with other judges from the State Court of Amapa, who all work from their homes during the coronavirus lockout.

While sipping a drink, Souza was shirtless while the camera was live, projecting him alongside four formally dressed colleagues in the Zoom-chat windows.

After first raising the camera to show his face, Souza then calmly left the camera – later returning wearing his usual shirt and tie.

The Amapá State Court of Justice (TJAP) held a court on the incident, and ruled in favor of the judge and attack any suggestion that he had deliberately appeared topless in the live session.

“Carmo Antonio de Souza, without realizing that his equipment was on, a few minutes before the official start of the session, appeared briefly shirtless,” the court said. “

He insisted that it was completely accidental since the camera was turned on before the session started – and noted that it was only a few seconds before the judge returned properly dressed.

“The practice of holding court sessions by videoconference is a recent development,” he noted, the unprecedented steps required due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In this sense, the occurrence of incidents like this is perfectly understandable.”

With post wires