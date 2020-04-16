Bill Simmons unpacks for $ 16 million mansion after The Ringer sale

Two months ago, Spotify revealed it had agreed to acquire The Ringer, the media company founded by seasoned sports journalist and podcaster Bill Simmons, as part of a cash deal valued at nearly $ 200 million. The high purchase price would have boosted Simmons’ net worth in the nine-digit stratosphere.

And the entrepreneurial brandon wasted little time in bringing back some of this massive influx of cash to Los Angeles, where he added to his already inflated portfolio of personal residences by splashing his largest property to date – spending more than 16 , $ 1 million for a historic estate located in the upscale Hancock Park neighborhood, on what is arguably the most desirable street in the enclave.

The $ 16.1 million madness is the second largest transaction ever signed in the region, just a few notches from the $ 19 million contract that broke Hancock Park records earlier this year. The latter home, acquired by businessman Thomas J. Swan III and her husband Joe Townley, is just two doors from Simmons’ new home.

Originally built in 1925, the sprawling Simmons mansion is said to have housed famed architect Lloyd Wright – the late son of FLW – and previously belonged to pioneering cosmetics magnate Max Factor. The field rarely changed hands in the following decades, most recently in 2011, when it sold for relatively paltry $ 6.08 million to nursing home tycoon Lawrence Feigen.

Since the Feigen-to-Simmons deal was made off the market, current home furnishings remain primarily a mystery. But in 2011, the great old lady presented magnificent old-world craftsmanship – original custom molded ceilings, leaded glass windows, an octagonal breakfast room, and acres of opulent, hand-carved woodwork. The 8,100 square foot home has seven bedrooms and a total of 5.5 bathrooms.

The nearly one acre estate also has lush landscaping, with spacious lawns in the front and back. Winding paths wind around century-old oaks and French gardens, while brick and stone paths lead to the independent guest house, a mini-replica of the main mansion. Behind the property is a large, lighted tennis court with an adjacent gazebo – well shaded from the L.A. sun by a thatched roof, of course. And just a quick jump from the pavilion is a large pool surrounded by a large brick patio, perfect for sunbathing on a lounge chair.

In addition to his new $ 16 million estate, real estate records reveal that Simmons continues to maintain a frightening stable of luxury homes. At the end of 2015, he spent $ 7.5 million on a oceanfront cottage on the exclusive Carbon Beach in Malibu, where some of his neighbors include billionaires like Eli Broad, Larry Ellison and Jeffrey Katzenberg. He also continues to maintain his longtime residence at Hancock Park, a $ 3.1 million Tudor from the 1920s that was acquired in 2007. There is also a condo in Westwood – within walking distance of UCLA – and last December, the budding real estate magnate spent $ 1.7 million for a Spanish-style house in the Larchmont Village area of ​​Los Angeles.