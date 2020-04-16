Determining the biggest NFL draft ever sparked a heated debate, but for many, it’s obvious if only the first round is taken into account. The 1983 draft should be announced as the largest of all time due to the six quarterbacks taken in this first round. John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino have become the Hall of Fame. Ken O’Brien and Tony Eason have had productive careers, while Todd Blackledge has gone on for seven seasons, mostly as a replacement.

It is clear that this is the best quarterback class of all time, since from the appearance of Marino in 1984, 11 of the following 15 Super Bowls included a 1983 draft quarterback, Elway reaching him five times and Kelly four.

But the greatness of the 1983 draft does not only lie in its quarters. It was a 12-round deep draft that produced some of the best players that have ever competed and a group of complementary players who contributed to the Super Bowl championships, including those won by the 1986 and 1990 Giants.

There are other project classes worth considering as GOAT.

Discover the 1957 draft led by legendary RB Brown Brown, RB Paul Hornung of the Packers and QB Len Dawson of the chefs; the 1967 draft led by greats like DT Alan Page of the Vikings, QB Dolphins Bob Griese, LB chefs Willie Lanier, Raiders OL Gene Upshaw and Denver RB Floyd Little; and the 1981 project, starring Giants LB Lawrence Taylor and safety 49ers Ronnie Lott.

But the 1983 project remains the standard of excellence from top to bottom. It is also remarkable in that it was the first one-day session since the merger of the former NFL and the AFL.

Eight Hall of Fame members emerged from this one-day project at the Sheraton Hotel in Midtown. They were: Elway first selected by the Colts and traded to the Broncos; RB Eric Dickerson drafted second by the Rams; OT Jimbo Covert chosen sixth by the Bears; OG Bruce Matthews ranked ninth by the Oilers; Kelly chosen 14th by the Bills; Marino, the Dolphins’ 27th choice; CB Darrell Green, selected 28th by the Redskins; and DE Richard Dent, taken in the eighth round by the Bears.

Only five years after the 1983 draft, it was clear that these players were special. Marino had previously set the one season record for assists and touchdowns; and Dickerson had set a season record for rushing yards; Marino, Elway and Eason had all reached the Super Bowl.

But it’s the rest of the 1983 project that makes it the GOAT. The third overall pick, RB Curt Warner, taken by the Seahawks, rushed for 6,844 yards and 56 touchdowns and was in central Seattle to become a playoff contender. Other first-round picks such as OT Chris Hinton (Colts), DE Jim Jeffcoat (Cowboys), C Don Mosebar (Raiders) and WR Willie Gault (Bears) have had long and productive careers, as have players caught more late in the repechage.

WR Henry Ellard (Rams), DE Leonard Marshall (Giants), OT Dave Lutz (Chiefs), RB Roger Craig (49ers), LB Darryl Talley (Bills), DB Albert Lewis (Chiefs), DB Dave Duerson (Bears), DE Charles Mann (Redskins), TE Trey Junkin (Bills), DB Lionel Washington (Cardinals), DE Greg Townsend (Raiders), P Jim Arnold (Chiefs), DB Carl Lee (Vikings), WR Mark Clayton (Dolphins), C Adam Lingner (Chiefs), NT Tim Krumrie (Bengals), C Jesse Sapolu (49ers) and LB Karl Mecklenberg (Broncos) have all played at least 150 games in their careers.

Three of the Chicago draft picks – Duerson, DB Mike Richardson and Dent – were part of the famous defense of the 85 Bears; Craig was the 1988 leader in combined scrimmage; Ellard was the leader of 1988 in receiving yards; and Clayton was the leader in 1984 for the touchdowns. Green would play 20 years for Washington. Matthews played 19 for the Oilers / Titans.

The Giants’ journey to their first Super Bowl title in 1986 was greatly helped by the 1983 draft. Safety Terry Kinard, selected with the 10th pick overall; DE Leonard Marshall, taken in the second round; OT Karl Nelson, the third round pick; and DB Perry Williams, a seventh round pick, were all on the 1986 championship team. Marshall and Williams were also on the Giants’ Super Bowl championship team in 1990.

Yes, quarterbacks always seem to be the stars of each project. But that’s not the only reason why the 1983 project is the biggest of all time.