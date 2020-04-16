Best Buy Lay Out 51,000 Employees of US Stores on Hours

Best Buy announced on Wednesday that it would lay off approximately 51,000 hourly employees in US stores and that sales had dropped about 5% in the first two months of the current quarter, as electronics retailer closed its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said that as of next week, some of the company’s employees will also participate in weeks of work and voluntary leave, while its management and board of directors will benefit from a reduction in wages.

However, Best Buy would retain approximately 82% of its full-time employees in stores and in the field.

The company said sales increased by about 25% during an 8-day period ending March 20, one day before the company announced its decision to switch to a borderline delivery model. street, while people were buying home work equipment and gaming related products as well as the products needed to freeze food.

Best Buy added that online sales in the domestic market had increased by more than 250% over the previous year, with half of the sales coming from customers who came to pick up their products in stores.

However, store closings and declining attendance weighed on demand and sales fell 30% from March 21 to April 11, Best Buy said.

“The situation remains very fluid and there is still a great deal of uncertainty, particularly regarding the depth and duration of store closings and consumer confidence over time,” said Corie Barry, chief executive officer.

The company has already withdrawn all of its financial forecasts for fiscal 2021 and withdrawn the total amount of its revolving credit facility of $ 1.25 billion.

Best Buy had nearly 125,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees in the United States, Canada and Mexico at the end of fiscal year 2020, according to an annual record.

The company’s shares, which will release results for the first quarter ending May 2 at the end of next month, fell nearly 6% to $ 65.75 in early trading on Wednesday.