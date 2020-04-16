BBC meteorologist shocks viewers with live rock solo

This journalist presents the news to the rhythm of his own drum.

While broadcasting from home during the coronavirus pandemic, BBC meteorologist Owain Wyn Evans signed his forecast with gay advice to keep viewers “safe” – then ran off camera to a nearby battery, where he hit percussion for the theme of his song show as she closed the broadcast.

The 36-year-old Welsh presenter, self-described A shameless meteorologist shook the skins and cymbals while swinging his three-piece suit ready to photograph, his tie, his pocket handkerchief and a sparkling brooch. A video of its broadcast times – posted on Twitter Wednesday morning – exceeded 2.5 million views, more than 24,600 retweets and 104,600. Video also caught more than 8,200 views on Instagram.

Its energetic display delighted viewers, with a suggestor that the network “definitely replaces the usual music with your performance. It was fantastic! “And another addition, “We’re all going a little crazy, so that’s exactly what the doctor ordered.”

It turns out that Evans, who joined the show “BBC North West Tonight” in September 2019, has crazy drum skills beyond the theme of its show. Sure his YouTube channel, we can see him keep up with the songs of Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears and more. The accomplished showman is also apparently a fan of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”: for International Drag Day in 2017, he snapped a hand fan and cast some shade over the shade during a forecast. That same year, he even presented a weather forecast in nine different languages in tribute to International Mother Language Day.