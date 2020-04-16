Baseball agent Scott Boras signs agreement for Newport Beach home

Sports super agent Scott Boras, who represents some of the biggest stars in baseball, has just closed a big deal, paying $ 3.925 million for a house in Newport Beach, according to records.

Newport Beach is a popular place for Boras. He runs his sports agency outside the coastal city, and he also sold a Mediterranean-style home there last year for $ 2.9 million.

At 4,700 square feet, this house is slightly larger than the previous one, with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms on one floor. A few blocks from the water in the popular Cliffhaven district, it has a spotless white exterior with black plantation shutters.

Inside, a circular skylight illuminates an entrance hall with paneled walls and a staircase. The other living areas include a billiard room, an office, a kitchen with two islands and an indoor-outdoor lounge.

Upstairs there is a loft with two dormer corners and a master suite with a marble bathroom and a private balcony. Pop-up doors open to the outside, where a slab patio includes a grill and fireplace. A swimming pool, a fountain and a herb garden with planters complete the decor.

Boras has negotiated more than $ 2.3 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes. Over the years, he has represented All-Stars such as Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and triple Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

In 2017, he spent $ 3.18 million for a two-story contemporary with a saltwater swimming pool in Venice.

Timothy Tamura and Jason Foreman of Valia Properties owned the list. Michelle Linovitz of Villa Real Estate represented Boras.