Baseball agent Scott Boras signs agreement for Newport Beach home

by April 16, 2020 Business
Baseball agent Scott Boras signs agreement for Newport Beach home

Sports super agent Scott Boras, who represents some of the biggest stars in baseball, has just closed a big deal, paying $ 3.925 million for a house in Newport Beach, according to records.

Newport Beach is a popular place for Boras. He runs his sports agency outside the coastal city, and he also sold a Mediterranean-style home there last year for $ 2.9 million.

At 4,700 square feet, this house is slightly larger than the previous one, with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms on one floor. A few blocks from the water in the popular Cliffhaven district, it has a spotless white exterior with black plantation shutters.

Inside, a circular skylight illuminates an entrance hall with paneled walls and a staircase. The other living areas include a billiard room, an office, a kitchen with two islands and an indoor-outdoor lounge.

Upstairs there is a loft with two dormer corners and a master suite with a marble bathroom and a private balcony. Pop-up doors open to the outside, where a slab patio includes a grill and fireplace. A swimming pool, a fountain and a herb garden with planters complete the decor.

Boras has negotiated more than $ 2.3 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes. Over the years, he has represented All-Stars such as Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and triple Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

In 2017, he spent $ 3.18 million for a two-story contemporary with a saltwater swimming pool in Venice.

Timothy Tamura and Jason Foreman of Valia Properties owned the list. Michelle Linovitz of Villa Real Estate represented Boras.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-04-15/baseball-agent-scott-boras-inks-deal-for-newport-beach-home

About the author: Emet

View all posts by Emet »

Related Posts

New CBS Entertainment chief George Cheeks buys Hollywood penthouse

New CBS Entertainment chief George Cheeks buys Hollywood penthouse

April 16, 2020
NBA veteran Ben McLemore woos buyer in Tarzana

NBA veteran Ben McLemore woos buyer in Tarzana

April 16, 2020
Tesla stocks jump on Goldman Sach's buying note

Tesla stocks jump on Goldman Sach’s buying note

April 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *