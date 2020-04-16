Banks perform coronavirus stimulation checks for overdraft accounts

Some American coronavirus stimulus checks would disappear because their banks are pocketing the money.

Some banks place deposits from federal government customers into negative balances in their accounts – leaving nothing for these unfortunate taxpayers, The New York Times reported Thursday.

USAA – a military-owned financial services company – kept $ 2,400 for a Minneapolis woman and her disabled veteran husband because they had an overdraft account, the newspaper said. The woman planned to use the money to pay the rent and buy preparations for her baby girl.

And Benji Pedro of South Carolina told The Times that the Safe Federal Credit Union had retained all of its $ 1,200 stimulus payment to help pay off an overdue account of $ 2,650 because he forgot to ‘cancel a pair of music subscriptions.

Another woman had to fight with the Digital Credit Union in Massachusetts to keep all of the $ 2,400 she and her husband were to receive, the Times reported. The credit union would have kept $ 1,000 at the start due to an overdraft account, but it gave in after the customer called several times.

While the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last month largely protects payments from public or federal debt collection, authorities have told banks that nothing is keeping them from taking money to pay off unpaid debts owed to them, The American Prospect reported this week.

This could cause trouble for the more than 39 million Americans who have accrued at least one fee in the past year for having insufficient funds or for withdrawing their bank account, according to one Pew Charitable Trusts Report 2018.

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America have all said they will refrain from seizing the money. The three banking giants have committed to suspend collections on negative balances or to extend credit to people with overdraft accounts.

“We hope this will give them a chance to catch their breath,” said JPMorgan spokesperson Anne Pace.

With post wires