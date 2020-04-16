Ayesha Curry sued by branding firm for more than $ 10 million

Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, is being sued by a renowned branded company seeking more than $ 10 million for breach of contract.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by lawyers for Flutie Entertainment, which claims it was removed from all profits and properties after a five-year deal was signed with Curry in May 2019.

Flutie Entertainment said in the lawsuit that Curry was trying to transform itself into a global brand and signed an agreement in November 2014 with the Florida-based company. Robert A. Flutie, the owner of Flutie Entertainment, said the five years that his company has worked with Curry have brought “significant and unprecedented results” with his hiring as a host on a Food Network show and on ABC’s Great American Baking Show.

Flutie Entertainment said in the lawsuit that it had been denied its share of the business and that the value of the company had been devalued since the end of the agreement.

Flutie Entertainment is also seeking monetary damages as a result of Curry’s landing deals to produce a successful cookbook and becoming involved in other food businesses.

Curry, 31, is a defendant with six other affiliates and a former Flutie employee who now works for Curry. Flutie is also looking to acquire a 50% interest in Curry’s Homemade and Yardie Girl Productions, an entertainment company.

Curry’s lawyer Michael Plonsker told the Associated Press that the allegations in the trial were baseless.

“Ayesha Curry ended her business relationship with disgruntled manager Robert Flutie in early 2019,” said Plonsker. “We are convinced that the judicial process will find its accusations absurd and completely unfounded.”