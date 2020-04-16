Attempts to reopen schools in Denmark raise fear among thousands of parents

When the children of Denmark started going back to elementary schools on Wednesday, the Prime Minister of the country was there to remind them to keep their distance from each other. But nearly 18,000 parents in the country signed a petition claiming that their children were used as guinea pigs.

Tamara McGee, an English teacher from Tennessee, told CBS News that she was worried.

“Children don’t know how to get away from each other,” she said. “My 2 year old daughter doesn’t understand that. She wants to kiss people, she wants to kiss people.”

Denmark is not alone. In Austria, thousands of small stores were allowed to reopen on Tuesday – and even hard-hit Italy has allowed bookstores and children’s clothing stores to start trading. In Norway, young children will return to school later this month.

“People can get back to at least a little bit of normalcy,” said Professor Gabriel Leung, an infectious disease specialist in Hong Kong.

Leung told CBS News that governments would likely go through cycles of partial lifting and then re-impose them if infections soared.