Ardern of New Zealand, ministers cut wages by 20% for six months due to the impact of coronavirus

WELLINGTON – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, ministers from her government and heads of public service will benefit from a 20% pay cut over the next six months amid the economic impact of the pandemic. coronavirus.

New Zealand offices, schools and non-essential services have been closed for the past three weeks and economic activity has stalled, with the country having one of the most stringent closings in the world.

The government has forecast that unemployment will increase due to the global and national slowdown.

“This is where we can act and that’s why we did it,” said Ardern at a press conference announcing the decision.

“We thank the New Zealanders who depend on wage subsidies, who suffer a drop in wages and lose their jobs due to the global pandemic,” she added.

New Zealand on Wednesday registered 20 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 1,386. It has so far recorded nine deaths.

The government is expected to decide next week whether to extend its current “level 4” shutdown.

In a speech to the New Zealand business community earlier today, the Minister of Finance said that if the government decided to ease the restrictions, the focus would be on safe economic activity.

Grant Robertson also said that the annual budget, which will be announced on May 14, will be focused on recovery.

“This will include funding the cost pressures that are necessary to keep up the pace of our country. But we will devote a large part of our resources to starting this recovery, “said Robertson in his speech to business leaders.