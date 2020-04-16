AOC says it “has conversations with Biden’s team” on politics

Staff of representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been interviewing the Biden team for the past few days, she admitted in a new interview.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed in a interview with Politico His assistants on Wednesday “had conversations with the Biden team” in order to “understand what some of these political conversations [be] resembling “as the general election takes shape.

The comments come two days after participating in a interview with the New York Times, in which she stated that she had not yet heard of the Biden campaign since Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) left the race.

The New York Democrat has long criticized the former moderate vice president, saying once the two would be in different political parties if they were in another country, she softened her tone slightly as Biden began to run away with the appointment.

The political lightning rod said earlier this week that the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party working to unite around Biden should be “uncomfortable”.

“The whole gathering process should be uncomfortable for everyone involved – that’s how you know it works. And if Biden only does things he is comfortable with, it’s not enough, “she told The Times while acknowledging that voters know there are” limits to what Biden will do. “

“There is this discourse on unity as this kind of vague term, kumbaya, gender. Unity and unification is not a feeling, it is a process. And what I hope does not happen in this process is that everyone is just trying to follow it and brush up on the real policies – which means the difference in life and death or pay your insulin and not pay your insulin – just brush this under the carpet as a difference in aesthetic style.

Speaking to Politico, AOC congratulated Biden, in particular that she was encouraged by her commitment to appoint a running mate and her interest in this person of color.

The Democratic Socialist then advised the alleged Democratic candidate on the type of woman he should choose.

“What is really important is not only the identity of this woman, in terms of gender and culture, but … who is this woman and [what] his position is, “said the progressive sweetheart.

“There is a broad spectrum, politically, of women of color. There are some who are very conservative, in terms of the democratic context, and others who are more progressive, ”she continued.

“Biden was more conservative than Obama [when he was chosen as a running mate]”Ocasio-Cortez said, adding that it would be” encouraging if Biden also chose someone who was a little more progressive that he knows he could push him. “