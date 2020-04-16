AOC “absolutely” supports Joe Biden after abandoning Bernie Sanders

Progressive sweetheart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she “absolutely” supports Democratic candidate Joe Biden, arguing that “the stakes are too high when it comes to another four years of Trump.”

Speaking during a Wednesday morning appearance on “The View” Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) remarked when asked if she would follow in the footsteps of Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) And would approve of the former vice-president, particularly given the objective general of the Democrats to remove President Trump from office.

“My community in particular has been so touched [by the Trump administration]”, AOC said of its feelings on the choices of the general elections.

“For many communities, it is a matter of life and death. We have had children in cages, we have had a response to a pandemic that has happened far too late, which has taken our lives, we have people who do not have access to the critical care they need. . I think it is really important that we join our Democratic candidate in November, ”she continued.

The AOC, which approved Sanders last fall, then denounced the voters’ vote with a third party candidate if Biden is not their ideal choice.

“I think what is really important is that we realize that at the end of the day one of these two candidates will be elected president of the United States. It will be either Joe Biden or Donald Trump “Said the Socialist Democrat to the co-hosts of the program.

“I think it is important to communicate empathy. I know for many people it was not the result they wanted and it was not the choice they wanted to make. But ultimately As far as these two are concerned, I don’t think it is particularly close in terms of the communities that will be made more vulnerable, ”she continued.

While the New York Democrat has long criticized the former moderate vice president, claiming once that the two would be in different political parties if they came from another country, she slightly softened her tone as Biden started to run away with the appointment.

The political lightning rod said earlier this week that the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party working to unite around Biden should be “uncomfortable”.

“The whole gathering process should be uncomfortable for everyone involved – that’s how you know it works. And if Biden only does things he is comfortable with, it’s not sufficient, “she said. told the New York Times On Monday.

“There is this discourse on unity as this kind of vague term, kumbaya, gender. Unity and unification is not a feeling, it is a process. And what I hope does not happen in this process is that everyone is just trying to follow it and brush up on the real policies – which means the difference in life and death or pay your insulin and not pay your insulin – just brush this under the carpet as a difference in aesthetic style.