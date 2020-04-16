Another 5.2 million Americans apply for unemployment

More than 5.2 million Americans claimed unemployment benefits last week when the number of people laid off by the coronavirus crisis exceeded 22 million, according to new federal data.

The staggering figures from the United States Department of Labor indicate that 13 percent of the American workforce was sidelined in just one month as the pandemic ravaged the national economy. Efforts to stop the virus have forced companies to shut down and fire workers across the country who have since swamped state unemployment offices to claim benefits.

The latest seasonally adjusted number of initial unemployment claims showed that the pace of deposits had slowed down from the revised total of 6.6 million the previous week. It was slightly above economists’ expectations for about 5.1 million claims during the week ending April 11.

Some experts say the number of unemployed may remain high in the coming weeks as states reduce the backlog of applications. Some New Yorkers waited weeks for submitting their claims before the state’s Department of Labor changed its unemployment claim last week to speed up the process.

“The unemployment rate is heading toward 15% in April, and possibly higher later in the quarter, unless the torrent of jobless deposits start to subside,” said Bloomberg economists Eliza Winger and Carl Riccadonna in a comment.

Thursday’s report came on the heels of other signs that the coronavirus crisis plunged the economy into a deep recession with more than nine in ten Americans said to stay at home under local lockdowns. Retail sales plunged to a record 8.7% in March, as factory production fell the most since the end of the Second World War, the federal government said on Wednesday.

Experts say the job market is facing a long road to recovery even if some companies have put their employees on leave or temporary layoffs. Economists expect US wages to recover less than half of the jobs lost due to the coronavirus crisis by the end of 2021, according to a recent survey by the National Association for Business Economics.

