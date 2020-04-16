Angelyne trailer: Emmy Rossum is perfect as an L.A. icon

Angelyne, the disconcerting icon of L.A., is back – and this time, she has her own show.

NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform Peacock on Wednesday released its first look at “Angelyne”, starring Emmy Rossum as a titular human Barbie doll who made a name for herself in the 1980s by sticking her own name and face on billboards across Los Angeles.

“I’m a bright pink light here to inspire joy,” said the “Shameless” alum in the trailer, imitating the high pitch of Angelyne’s signature.

The teaser follows his platinum blonde bombshell as she makes her own way to unprecedented glory, meeting with marketers and roaming the streets of Los Angeles in her bright pink Corvette. When asked what she advertises, she simply replies, “Myself, of course.”

“Why not?” she says of her proto-influencer plan. “No one has ever done it. Why not now?

Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail are both executive producers of the project, which also includes Jefferson Hall, Brian Carpenter, Lukas Gage and Martin Freeman.

“Do you want to get people’s attention?” Angelyne says at the end of the preview. “You have to tease.”

“Angelyne” is coming soon to Peacock, which will be launched nationwide on July 15.

More content slated to hit the supplier includes an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic “Brave New World” in 1932 as well as covers of “Psych”, “Punky Brewster” and “Saved By the Bell”.