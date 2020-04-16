Andrew Cuomo Talks Hope To Return To Baseball With Jeff Wilpon Of The Mets

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he hopes baseball may return soon and has expressed his feelings to Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon.

But with a caveat.

“I said why can’t we talk about a baseball season with no one in the stands?” Why can’t you play the game with the players, “Cuomo told his brother Chris on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” Wednesday. “I think it would be good for the country. I think it would be nice if people had something to watch and do. To fight against cabin fever. I think this is something that I will pursue. “

Governor Cuomo has said he wants the games to be played even without the fans as a holistic approach. MLB officials recently launched a plan to put the 30 Phoenix area teams in empty playing fields to start the season.

“Apparently Major League Baseball should make a deal with the players because if you don’t have anyone in the stands the numbers will change, right? The economy will change. But if Major League Baseball and the players could agree on how to adjust the economic parameters to this reality, I think it would be a good thing. You know, we have to start going back to normal and people have to see some kind of hope and light. “

Politicians across the country, such as the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, have expressed their pessimism about hosting a large sports rally this calendar year.

Earlier Wednesday, New York mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN “New Day” that it would most likely be months before fans could return to Yankee Stadium and that he was “not confident “that the city will host large gatherings in June, July or August.

“I think it will take time,” said de Blasio. “I think that is one of the things later in the trajectory.”

– With Julia Marsh