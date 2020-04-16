Amazon wants customers to buy less as demand skyrockets

Amazon would try to convince customers to buy fewer items on its site because it is struggling to keep up with demand.

The Seattle-based e-tailing giant earlier this week lifted its ban on third-party sellers from shipping non-essential items to its warehouses after announcing earlier that it would only accept “household staples, medical supplies and other high demand products. ” that he could focus on getting them to customers.

However, Amazon is restricting the tactics it normally uses to encourage customers to put more items in their shopping carts so that it can focus on shipping essential items, Wall Street Journal (paywall) reported on Thursday.

Amazon’s traditional Mother’s Day and Father’s Day offers have been canceled, and the company’s infamous Prime Day offer madness has been delayed indefinitely. Amazon has also removed recommendation boxes from its article pages that show buyers what other related products people have bought, the report said.

“We usually want to sell as much as we can, but our entire network is so complete right now with only hand sanitizers and toilet paper that we don’t have the capacity to meet another demand,” said an Amazon employee at the newspaper.

“The demand we see for essentials has been and remains high,” Amazon billionaire chief executive Jeff Bezos said Thursday in a letter to shareholders. “But unlike a predictable vacation wave, this peak occurred with little warning, creating major challenges for our suppliers and our delivery network.”

Amazon announced earlier this week that it would hire 75,000 new warehouse workers, less than a month after announcing that it would hire 100,000 workers to help it cope with the influx of orders it saw because the majority of Americans were ordered to stay inside.

The retail giant is currently trying to determine when it can revert to pre-coronavirus capacity, the report said, and may not be able to deliver on its two-day shipping promise in all categories for at least at least two months.

The changes also come after the company was severely criticized for the working conditions of its warehouse workers during the pandemic.

Last week, the company promised to start testing warehouse workers for coronavirus amid complaints that it hasn’t done enough to protect employees.